The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow and ice for North Wales.

A yellow weather warning has been put into place from 5pm on Monday (March 13) and will last until 10am on Tuesday.

It covers Anglesey, Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Powys, and Wrexham.

The Met Office has said rain, sleet and snow followed by ice likely to cause some impacts to travel.

What to expect according to the Met Office

Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

Some injuries could occur from slips and falls on icy surfaces

Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

On Friday, 27cm of snow fell in Capel Curig in Conwy as Storm Larisa battered parts of the country with gales and blizzards which resulted in hundreds of schools, mainly in the north, being shut because of the conditions.