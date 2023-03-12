Two hill-walking families had to be rescued after they were caught in poor weather in North Wales.

North East Wales Search and Rescue said in a social media post they received simultaneous calls to help two separate families on Saturday who had been walking on Moel Famau, which sits between Flintshire and Denbighshire.

The service sent teams in 4×4 vehicles to the hill, in the Clwydian Range.

The rescue service said visibility was down to 100m (328ft) at the time of the calls.

The post read: "This afternoon some rather stormy weather rolled into the Clwydian hills and resulted in two calls from North Wales Police in quick succession.

"Two separate family parties found themselves in some pretty nasty conditions high on Moel Famau and asked for assistance. We deployed two Landrovers with team members to assist.

"The first group were assisted by another local walker (thank you!) and we met them low down on the hill.

"The second group could not be recontacted and as we searched for them they notified the Police that they had managed to get down successfully in the end, so we stood down.

"The weather was wild when we first reached Bwlch Pen Baras with under 100 metre visibility, but fortunately the stormy squall passed through."

It comes as the Met Office has warned that winds are set to strengthen, despite Britain’s Arctic temperatures of recent days set to grow more mild.

A spokesperson for the service added: "We want everyone to have a fun, safe day out. Our role is to assist anyone in need and educate everyone on best practices through all means possible."

North East Wales Search and Rescue advise those wanting to explore the outdoors to check the latest weather conditions and make sure they have the right gear before setting off.

You can find our more about how to stay safe outdoors here.