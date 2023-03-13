Police have made an arrest after a woman was found dead at a house in south Wales.

The discovery was made at around 3:30am on Sunday morning and police were called to the scene.

In a statement on Monday, South Wales Police said they are investigating a sudden death of a 50-year-old woman after being called to a property in Gladstone Road, Barry.

A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death.

Officers also issued an appeal for anyone with any information to contact them.