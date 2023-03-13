A body of a man has been recovered from the scene of an explosion in Swansea, South Wales Police said.

Both the police and fire service declared a major incident following the blast in Morriston at around 11.20am on Monday.

The man had previously been unaccounted for and his family have now been informed, police said.

One person remains in hospital while two others, including a child, have been discharged following the explosion at the junction of Field Close and Clydach Road.

One man has been confirmed dead and another remains in hospital in a "stable condition" following the explosion Credit: Media Wales

Officers confirmed two properties had been "extensively damaged", with roughly 100 residents from surrounding houses also evacuated.

A rest centre has been set up by the council at a local football club to support those affected.

Richard Morgan was live at Morriston Memorial Hall, where those who have been evacuated are being cared for

South Wales Police reiterated the incident is ongoing and urged people to stay away from the area.

In a statement, Superintendent Steve Jones said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has lost his life and those affected by this tragic incident. We are doing everything possible to reduce the impact on the wider community and allow access to homes as quickly as possible where it is safe to do so.

“I would like to thank the community for the patience and support during what is a challenging incident.”

Several posts on social media reported hearing a loud bang in the area.

Videos show emergency services at the scene following the explosion earlier today

A local resident told ITV News his whole house shook, describing it as "one heck of an explosion."

"There was smoke everywhere, toilet paper flying around the place, still down there stuck to the houses and I went down there and there's no house there, it's flat.

"There was a postal van in the lane, that was covered, luckily the postman wasn't in it, he was injured but he was further down and I've never experienced anything like that, nothing at all."

Emergency services remain at the scene on Monday night Credit: Media Wales

Rob Long, Chief Operating Officer for Wales & West Utilities said: “We were called to reports of an explosion at a property in the Clydach Road area of Swansea this morning (13 March) and immediately sent a team of engineers.

“On arrival, we found that there had been severe structural damage to the property and the emergency services were in control of the scene.

“Whilst the cause of the explosion is not yet known, we have made the area safe and will remain at the scene to support the emergency services as they work.

“We would like to reassure local residents that every safety precaution is being taken, and there will be no impact on local gas supplies.

“Our thoughts now are with the family of those affected and with the community of Morriston.”

An investigation will now get under way to establish the cause of the incident and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed, South Wales Police said.

