Emergency services are responding to a major incident in Morriston in Swansea following a suspected gas explosion.

Both the police and fire service confirmed they are at the scene on the junction of Field Close and Clydach Road in Morriston.

Several posts on social media report a loud bang being heard in the area.

Mid and West Wales Fire Service said it was called to an incident at 11:20am on Monday morning following several reports of a gas explosion.

As well as Fire and Rescue Service Crews, South Wales Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service are in attendance.

South Wales Police has declared a major incident, the fire service said.

Leader of the council Rob Stewart said it is not known if there are any fatalities.

In a tweet he said, "My thoughts are with the residents at this moment from what looks like an extremely serious incident, as we try and establish if everyone is safe. Our teams are onsite and working with the emergency services."

The public have been asked to avoid the area whilst it deals with the incident.

Roads in the area have been closed off and people are being asked to stay away from the area as emergency services work at the scene.A team of gas engineers from Wales and West are on their way to the scene.There is no confirmation that emergency services are dealing with a gas explosion but the team have been called to assist with the investigation.