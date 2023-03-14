Wales have named their squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 Qualifiers against Croatia and Latvia.

Robert Page’s side are back in action for the first time since the World Cup in Qatar last autumn.

They head to Split for the opener against Croatia on March 25 and then welcome Latvia to Cardiff on March 28.

The FAW are heralding a ‘new era’ for the side after the retirements of Gareth Bale, Joe Allen, Chris Gunter and Johnny Williams since Wales bowed out of the global gathering.

Four uncapped players have been named in the squad, including Swansea City midfielder Ollie Cooper Credit: PA

Ben Davies and Aaron Ramsey are front-runners to take over the captaincy from Bale, though a new leader is yet to be confirmed.

There are four uncapped players in the side in the form of Luke Harris (Fulham), Jordan James (Birmingham City), Ollie Cooper (Swansea City) and Nathan Broadhead (Ipswich Town), while Tom Bradshaw receives his first call-up in five years after impressing for Millwall of late.

There is still plenty of experience in the side in the form of Wayne Hennessey, Ben Davies, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu, Aaron Ramsey, Harry Wilson and Dan James.

Cymru squad: Wayne HENNESSEY (Nottingham Forest), Danny WARD (Leicester City), Adam DAVIES (Sheffield United), Ben DAVIES (Tottenham Hotspur), Neco WILLIAMS (Nottingham Forest), Ben CABANGO (Swansea City), Oliver COOPER (Swansea City), Tom LOCKYER (Luton Town), Joe RODON (Rennes- On loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Chris MEPHAM (AFC Bournemouth), Ethan AMPADU (Spezia- On loan from Chelsea), Connor ROBERTS (Burnley), Sorba THOMAS (Blackburn Rovers- On loan from Huddersfield Town), Jordan JAMES (Birmingham City), Nathan BROADHEAD (Ipswich Town), Wesley BURNS (Ipswich Town), Aaron RAMSEY (OGC Nice), Joe MORRELL (Portsmouth),Harry WILSON (Fulham), Daniel JAMES (Fulham- On loan from Leeds United), Kieffer MOORE (AFC Bournemouth), Luke HARRIS (Fulham), Brennan JOHNSON (Nottingham Forest), Tom BRADSHAW (Millwall).