A violent man dragged his partner by her hair and pushed her onto a glass table which smashed underneath her.

Jason May, 35, has been jailed for assaulting his now ex-partner on four occasions during their relationship between 2021 and 2022.

On one occasion May dragged his girlfriend back into the house by her hair in front of onlookers.

The spate of attacks took place at the victim's home in Abertillery, Blaenau Gwent.

Newport Crown Court heard that during the first assault, in November 2021, May headbutted his partner in the face during an argument in bed.

She said she heard a noise that sounded like her nose breaking and felt "upset and scared."

The victim realised she was bleeding, had two black eyes and was crying when she later went to a garage to buying cigarettes and was asked whether she needed assistance by a member of staff.

The police had been called to the house, but May was present when the victim was questioned and she said she had been headbutted by the dog.

May was sentenced at Newport Crown Court Credit: PA

During the second assault, May held the victim by the hair and dragged her back into the house, using it to throw her back into the property, leaving her with a bald patch.

During the third assault, in February 2022, May strangled the victim as she was lying in bed, before then picking up a ceramic pot and throwing it at her. She then received treatment for a fractured wrist at Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran.

On another occasion, the victim arranged to go for a drink with a friend. While she was at the pub, May phoned her and screamed at her, telling her he had been waiting for two hours for her to call. He arrived and shouted and, after screaming at her, took her phone and smashed it in front of the pub.

The final assault took place days later, on March 16, after the victim found messages from other women on May's phone. She woke him up and he claimed the accusations were "all lies" but the victim told him to leave.

May pushed the victim on the bed and punched her to the left eye, causing a laceration. The defendant looked "panicked" and told her to clean up before putting his hand around her throat and strangling her. This caused her eyes to bulge and she thought she was going to pass out. May then let go but "backhanded" the victim to the face.

She then opened the window and screamed for help, the defendant hit or pushed the victim, causing her to fall onto a glass table which smashed underneath her, and closed the window.

May, now of Forest Edge, Drybrook, in Gloucestershire, was arrested and later pleaded guilty to four counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two counts of criminal damage.

In a statement read out to the court, the victim said: "The impact from this sustained campaign of violence has led me to suffering severe emotional and psychological damage. I am anxious and worried about the defendant, I fear leaving the house and I suffer panic attacks."

In mitigation, Newport Crown Court heard May was addicted to cocaine at the time, and has since been building a relationship with his daughter with a previous partner.

May was sentenced to a total of 45 months imprisonment. He was also made subject to a restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim for five years.

