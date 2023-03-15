Budget 2023: What does it mean for Wales?

Many of the changes announced by the Chancellor of the Exchequer will directly affect us in Wales: things such as the energy bills cap, an end to higher charges for those on pre-payment meters, the freezing of tax on fuel. Others are the responsibility of the Welsh Government which doesn’t have to follow suit.

Changes to welfare rules and payments to encourage more people to return to work will affect thousands of claimants in Wales, both in terms of new sanctions as well as new incentives.

His decision to reduce the tax paid on draught beer and cider in pubs should benefit pubs in Wales. It will see tax on supermarket booze at a higher level than that sold in pubs, but that’s the effect anyway of the Welsh Government’s minimum unit alcohol pricing rules which means shops can’t sell booze for cheaper than 50p a unit.

Welsh Government budget

Spending decisions by the UK Government for policies in England trigger increases in the overall budget for the Welsh Government, which isn’t obliged to spend that money on the same things.

The Welsh Government's budget increases with UK Government spending commitments Credit: PA

As a result of this budget, there’s £180m directly for the Welsh Government set out in the budget, added to its £23bn budget. That’s not a gift, rather it’s what the UK Government would have spent in Wales if there were no devolution.

The UK Government says that’s on top of an already announced increase of £1.2bn in the Welsh Government budget over the next two years.

However that amount is less than the effects of inflation. According to Cardiff University's Wales Fiscal analysis, even after the increase of £1.2bn announced in November, inflation will mean an effective reduction in spending power of £1.4bn - £800m in 2023/24 and £600m in 2024/25.

Childcare

Jeremy Hunt announced major changes to the childcare system in order to encourage parents back into work.

Childcare itself and the rules around it are devolved, meaning it will be up to the Welsh Government to decide if it will change the staff-child ratio and follow suit in providing incentive payments to people becoming child minders.

The biggest change came on the offer of free childcare in England. The Chancellor said he would gradually introduce 30 free hours a week for parents of children over nine months.

Currently, free provision in both Wales and England is 30 hours a week for working parents of three or four year olds unless a parent earns more than £100,000 a year, although in Wales the offer is for 48 weeks of the year compared to 38 in England.

Nuclear power

Categorising nuclear power as “environmentally sustainable” will be controversial with those who are opposed to expanding nuclear power but the Chancellor says it will open up nuclear power developments to similar incentives as renewable power.

There have been calls for a new power station to be built at Ynys Môn Credit: PA

He pointedly mentioned Ynys Môn because that’s where there is a strong campaign for a new nuclear power station to be based, on the site of the Wylfa power station, so it’s seen too as a boost for that campaign.

Investment zones

Jeremy Hunt said too that there will be 12 “investment zones” across the UK. Similar to free ports, investment zones would bring tax breaks and other measures to encourage businesses in those zones.

He announced eight in England and promised that there would be “at least one” in Wales. The UK Government says it will work with the Welsh Government to deliver that promise.

