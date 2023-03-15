An emergency appeal has been launched to help households affected by a suspected gas explosion in Swansea.

A number of people in surrounding houses are still not able to return to their homes following Monday's devastating blast, with substantial damage to both their properties and belongings.

The explosion claimed the life of one man, 68-year-old Brian Davies, and injured three others.

Police said an investigation is underway to establish the cause of the devastation.

The charity Swansea Council for Voluntary Service is among those encouraging people to make donations, with many locals having to evacuate their houses after the blast.

The organisation said the money raised will "provide emergency financial support to people immediately impacted by the explosion who may need to replace urgent items that have been damaged or destroyed, and longer term to support additional costs."

Brian Davies, 68, was named as the person who died in the explosion Credit: Media Wales

Director Amanda Carr said: “Our hearts go out to those affected by the terrible incident in Morriston this week, but as ever, we are so proud of those organisations, emergency responders and individuals in the community who have stepped forward to provide immediate support in their community."

Work is being done to make sure people know how they can access financial support over the next few days.

Swansea Council for Voluntary Service said: “Whatever you are able to give, large or small, will be appreciated."

Those affected by the explosion are said to be “traumatised”, as others continue to fear the area remains unsafe.

Wales and West Utilities, who maintain the gas network, said they remain at the scene to make sure the area is safe and are “carrying out comprehensive checks in the local area to rule out any damage to our network as a result of the explosion”.

Pam Evans, a resident of the street, said: “The police are still here and the street is still cordoned off.

“We’re still being told it’s still not safe here, so that’s very worrying.”

Ms Evans said there was “ongoing trauma” for residents still unable to access their properties to get clothes, medication and in one case their elderly dog.

She said many also remain very concerned about the extent of damage to their homes.

Swansea Council Leader Rob Stewart said the response of the community has been "incredible".

"People are rallying around to do whatever they can to support those affected by this devastating event," he said.

"The council, alongside our partners, are doing everything we can to support residents and all those affected by providing accommodation to those who’ve needed it free of charge.

"We are with the people of Morriston and will continue to be with them in the coming months with further support and advice that they may need.

"People have been asking what they can do to help and that is why I’d encourage anyone who is able to do so, to donate to this appeal to support those that have been directly affected by this tragedy.”

