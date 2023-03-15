A former art student has admitted killing a grandmother in her own home in an horrific chainsaw attack.

Former art student Luke Deeley, 26, killed mother-of-three June Fox-Roberts, 65, discovered "dismembered" in her detached home.

Swansea Crown Court heard paranoid schizophrenic Deeley was not known to the company director Mrs Fox-Roberts - and he attacked her in the family home in November 2021.

Mrs Fox-Roberts' death shocked villagers in Llantwit Fardre, near Pontypridd, South Wales.

Deeley was arrested two days after the killing and was accused of Mrs Fox-Roberts murder.

He pleaded guilty on Wednesday (March 15) to the alternative charge manslaughter by way of diminished responsibility which was accepted by the prosecution.

Prosecutor John Hipkin KC said Deeley had been assessed by three doctors under the mental health act while on remand at Ashworth secure hospital.

He said: "All of those reports are of the same opinion that at the material time the defendant was suffering from an abnormality of mind - that being paranoid schizophrenia."

Mr Hipkin said prosecutors had met with Mrs Fox-Roberts' family to discuss the doctors' assessments.

He said: "The position has been given great consideration and the crown accept that plea because of the opinions of three eminent psychiatrists who are of the same view."

He said that the doctors "directly indicate that the sad killing of Mrs Fox-Roberts and the defendant's psychiatric condition are linked."

Bearded Deeley, of Pontypridd, wearing a fleece-lined denim jacket attended the hearing via videolink and spoke only to confirm his name and enter his pleas.

Swansea Crown Court heard he would be sentenced next month.

Judge Mr Justice Griffiths said: "The defendants mental illness substantially impaired his ability to understand the nature of his conduct, he substantially impaired his ability to form a rational judgement, and it substantially impaired his ability to exercise self control."

'Kind hearted, generous woman'

Mrs Fox-Roberts' family described her as a "kind hearted, generous woman who was never happier than when with family and friends around her."

Divorcee Mrs Fox-Roberts had been a director of her family IT firm - but also a renowned cook who had run a bakery nearby.

Grandmother Mrs Fox-Roberts had three children Trisha, Sebastian and Abigail.

A statement from her family said: “We are in utter shock about the death of our mother. Her murder will never make sense to us.

"She was a kind hearted, generous woman who was never happier than when with family and friends around her.

“She loved her family dearly and we will never be the same. We are heartbroken."