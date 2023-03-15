Heavy rain and flood alerts have been forecast for much of Wales by the Met Office.

A yellow weather warning has been put in place from midnight until 3pm on Thursday (March 16).

Rain is expected to begin on Wednesday evening before turning "heavy and persistent" throughout the night with 40-70mm of rainfall "likely".

The forecaster added that the worst spots could possibly see "in excess of 100mm of rain".

Areas affected with heavy rain will include Wrexham, Bangor, Welshpool, Cardigan, Carmarthen, Builth Wells, Brecon, Merthyr Tydfil and more.

The yellow weather warning will remain in place until 3pm on Thursday. Credit: Met Office

In addition, a total of nine flood alerts have also been issued by Natural Resources Wales. The River Wye and Monnow in Monmouthshire, Upper Severn in Powys, as well as the River Alyn and River Dee near Wrexham will be impacted.

The weather warning is expected to cause some difficulty in terms of driving and travel conditions with spray and flooding on roads likely to increase journey times.

Windy conditions will also further reduce visibility from spray.

The Met Office explained that "conditions will slowly improve through Thursday afternoon".

It comes after a warning of ice in 17 of Wales' 22 council areas which ended on Wednesday morning.