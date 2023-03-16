CCTV has been released of two men officers would like to speak to following an alleged sexual assault on a train.

British Transport Police said a woman boarded a train at Fishguard on 9 February at 4.02pm.

At around 5pm, two men joined the train at Swansea and sat next to her.

After the train left Swansea station, the men started to speak with the female and try to engage her in unwanted conversations.

On a number of occasions during this time, both men touched the woman inappropriately.

Both men left the train at Llanelli at about 5.20pm.

Officers believe the men in the images may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises them are asked to contact British Transport Police or to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.