There are concerns at plans to close welcome centres for refugees arriving in Wales from Ukraine.

It comes as a cross-party Senedd Committee said it was worried about whether there is sufficient availability of longer-term accommodation to meet demand.

On Thursday, the government announced it would step up the payments given to people who host refugees from £350 to £500 per month.

A network of welcome centres, also known as "arrival hubs" were set up to support the flow of people arriving in Wales and helping them into their initial accommodation.

The main role of the hubs are "to support the acute health and welfare needs of travellers and to facilitate their onward travel plans", the Welsh Government website states.

John Griffiths MS called for Ukrainian refugees in welcome centres to be "moved to suitable accommodation" Credit: PA

John Griffiths MS, Chair of the Local Government and Housing Committee said, “The Committee’s recent report on homelessness highlighted the already high number of people currently living in temporary accommodation in Wales, which is why we’re calling on the Welsh Government to set out how it intends to ensure that those currently in welcome centres are moved to suitable accommodation.”

A total of 17 hotels are used for initial accommodation, as well as 10 other venues.

Talking about the increase in payment for hosts, Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt said the move recognises the “enormity of their kindness” as well as the impact the unprecedented cost of living crisis is having on hosts. The increased payments will be given to all hosts from April regardless of how long guests have been in Wales.

He said: "People from all over Wales have stepped up, showed true compassion and been there for families forced to flee their homes.

"I’m so proud of the sanctuary we’re providing and many of our guests have told us how thankful they are for the support Wales has offered.

“Now, as Putin’s war regrettably continues, we must ensure our guests are able to settle into longer term accommodation, which means we will progress with the phased move on of guests from our initial accommodation.

“While the UK Government has chosen to make a cut in vital funding needed by local authorities to levels far below what can be managed, we’re determined to support councils to help everyone who needs a home in Wales.”