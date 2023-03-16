Coach Warren Gatland has opted for experience as he made six changes to his starting XV ahead of Wales' final Six Nations match against France.

Most notably, Taulupe Faletau will win his 100th Wales cap, starting at No. 8 at the Stade de France on Saturday afternoon.

Talking about Faletau, Warren Gatland said: “Toby has been a fantastic servant for Welsh rugby. Even though he’s reaching 100 caps he’s still pretty quiet, but he’s incredibly well respected by the players for what he’s achieved."

He added: “Getting 100 caps is a great recognition for what he’s achieved in the game. It’s fantastic for him and his family and hopefully we can go out there and give him a really good performance and something for him to remember.”

Wales are looking to make it two wins from two after a disappointing tournament so far. Their only victory came against Italy last weekend, beating the home side by 29 points to 17.

Wales go into this weekend fifth in the table but have avoided the Wooden Spoon.

A bonus-point victory for France would keep them in the Six Nations title hunt ahead of leaders and tournament favourites Ireland hosting England on Saturday evening.

Rhys Webb, who impressed in Rome as he made his first international start since 2017, keeps his place and will be looking to secure his spot for the World Cup later this year.

Rhys Webb will start again at scrum-half after impressing against Italy Credit: PA

Louis Rees-Zammit starts at full back, with Rio Dyer and Josh Adams selected on the wings.

Dan Biggar returns at fly-half after injury kept him out of the clash against Italy.

Meanwhile, there are two changes to the forward pack, with Alun Wyn Jones returning to the second row and Aaron Wainwright making his first appearance at this year's Six Nations.

Jac Morgan, who played in that position at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, has been ruled out with an ankle injury picked up in training.

Dillon Lewis will start from the bench as he looks to win his 50th Wales cap.

Bradley Roberts and Gareth Thomas join him in providing possible front row replacements on the bench.

Leigh Halfpenny is in the match day 23 and is a replacement back, along with Tomos Williams and Owen Williams.

Coach Warren Gatland said last week's win was "important" but France will provide a stern test Credit: PA

Talking about the win last time out, Gatland said: “Last weekend was really important for us getting a win in the Six Nations and building a bit of confidence. It was a step in the right direction but there’s still lots for us to work on.

“We’ve worked hard on a few things in terms of tidying some of the defensive lapses that we’ve made and getting those things right. We’re still working hard on our attack."

France put in a dominant display last weekend to beat England by a record 53 points to 10 at Twickenham.

Talking about the threat they pose, he said: “I think France last weekend put in probably one of the best performances seen in a long, long time. They’re the number two team in the world. They bring a really physical approach to the way they play and they’ve tended to start well.

“So that’s the important thing. We’ve got to go out there and start well, make sure we’re in that arm wrestle with them and give ourselves that opportunity."

Wales play France in Paris on Saturday, with kick-off at 2.45pm. You can watch live on ITV and S4C.

Wales:

15 Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester Rugby – 24 caps)14 Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby – 48 caps)13 George North (Ospreys – 112 caps)12 Nick Tompkins (Saracens – 26 caps)11 Rio Dyer (Dragons – 6 caps)10 Dan Biggar (Toulon – 106 caps)9 Rhys Webb (Ospreys – 39 caps);1 Wyn Jones (Scarlets – 47 caps)2 Ken Owens (Scarlets – 90 caps) CAPT3 Tomas Francis (Ospreys – 70 caps)4 Adam Beard (Ospreys – 45 caps)5 Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys – 157 caps)6 Aaron Wainwright (Dragons – 36 caps)7 Justin Tipuric (Ospreys – 92 caps)8 Taulupe Faletau (Cardiff Rugby – 99 caps)

Replacements16 Bradley Roberts (Dragons – 4 caps)17 Gareth Thomas (Ospreys – 20 caps)18 Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Rugby – 49 caps)19 Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs – 5 caps)20 Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers – 8 caps)21 Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby – 44 caps)22 Owen Williams (Ospreys – 6 caps)23 Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets – 98 caps)

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.