Residents on a busy road say they have had 19 cars written off between them - because drivers keep crashing into them.

One family who live on Chepstow Road in Newport say they have had ten cars written off, while Andrew Griffiths and his family next door have had seven in the last decade.

Neighbours claim it is motorists coming off the M4 motorway who keep crashing into their vehicles Credit: Media Wales

Another neighbour, Gerald Carter, who is 89, has had two cars written off in the last six years - one of which almost ended up in his lounge.

James Crowley and his family - who have lost ten cars between them - said his and neighbour Andrew's vehicles succumbed to yet another collision late on Sunday evening.

They repeated their calls for traffic measures to be introduced when travelling down the busy road.

James, Andrew and Gerald said they’ve become frustrated at a lack of action over their appeals for help since the accidents began happening over ten years ago saying is it them who lose out every time there is a crash. “We’ve been promised the world over a response to this and nothing ever seems to be done. I wonder whether it’s going to take a fatality before this is taken seriously", Andrew said.

Residents are calling for measures to be introduced to warn drivers to remain alert along the road Credit: Media Wales

Father-of-two Andrew claims motorists have “nodded off” after coming off the M4 at the Coldra junction before colliding with his cars. "The accidents seem to happen at night or in the early hours of the morning. There is a slight bend at the pub up the road but other than that it’s a straight road.“It’s unbelievable. We’ve lost seven cars in roughly the last ten years."

"We try to get the most suitable car for us at the price we can afford but every time it ends up costing us more money. We’re waiting now to see what they’re going to offer us for this one.“We need to see some sort of traffic calming in between our houses and the Man of Gwent pub - whether that be rumble strips or a central reservation for example - something to alert the drivers.”“More and more so I am worrying about someone being hit rather than a car", James said. “We get no compensation whatsoever. My insurance has gone up and I’ve lost a lot of money. On average every time we get a new car we then lose around £3,000 every time there is an accident.”

Pictures show a car which crashed into one of the neighbour's walls Credit: Media Wales

Gerald said the road should be monitored more closely with traffic cameras. “The last one that happened to me the car came through my garden wall, knocked the wall down and the car ended up in next to my front window,” he added.“They ought to put cameras on the road at the pub and one further up the road because it needs to be monitored and something needs to be done. Someone could be killed, and then there will be a hullabaloo. Well I’m going to make a hullabaloo now.”

Gerald Carter, 89, said one car ended up next to his front window after crashing on the street Credit: Media Wales

Local councillors and MS John Griffiths are meeting with the residents affected by the crashes on Friday.

In 2020 Inspector Martin Cawley for Gwent Police said the force “is continuing to monitor the situation and will take steps to resolve any issues”.