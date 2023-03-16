Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds is being urged to buy footballing megastars like Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe after selling his mobile phone company for more than $1 billion.

It comes as Reynolds, who co-owns Wrexham with fellow Hollywood actor Rob McElhenney, sold Mint Mobile to telecoms giant T-Mobile for $1.3bn.

Reynolds is believed to have had a 25% share in the company - and Wrexham fans want to see him spend the new-found cash on the club.

PSG and France forward Kylian Mbappe has also been suggested by Wrexham fans Credit: PA

After the deal was announced, fans were quick to tweet their suggestions on which big-money signings could be recruited at the Racecourse Ground as Wrexham look to secure their promotion to the football league.

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland and PSG striker Kylian Mbappe were amongst the most popular names to crop up.

One said: "Haaland to Wrexham!", while another wrote: "Sweet. Hopefully, Wrexham will buy Haaland next season."

Some took it a step further, suggesting both could be signed to the non-league side.

One fan wrote: "Bodes well for Wrexham's chances of signing Haaland and Mbappe next year."

Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star McElhenney paid £2m for the club, telling supporters they wanted to see the club promoted.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.