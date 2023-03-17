Play Brightcove video

Warning: Video contains distressing detail of moment motorcyclist is knocked off their bike

Credit: Crown Prosecution Service

A 69-year-old driver chased a motorcyclist down multiple roads and onto a dirt track before knocking him off his bike at 42mph.

Dash-cam footage captured the moment Graham Robinson, from Kinmel Bay, pursued Liam Guest in August last year.

The video shows Robinson driving his Renault Kadjar at 50mph on side roads and overtaking other vehicles as he attempts to catch up to Mr Guest.

Robinson had at first told police that his dash-cam was broken and not in his car.

He later pled guilty to dangerous driving and obstructing police and was jailed at Caernarfon Crown Court on Friday 17 March.

Prosecuting barrister Rosemary Proctor told the court how on the afternoon of August 5, a woman had been in the front room of her bungalow when she heard a “terrific bang” outside.

Her garden was in disarray, the fence broken, a blue car in vegetation and a motorbike on the ground.

Minutes before, Robinson had been crossing the bridge from Rhyl to Kinmel Bay with Mr Guest travelling behind him on a motorbike in slow-moving traffic.

The prosecution claimed the defendant shouted: ”I am going to knock you off your bike.” A pursuit then ensued which ended with the car driving into the bike.

The prosecution said Mr Guest was cut and grazed and later complained of pain and flashbacks.

“There was a substantial risk of danger in particular to Mr Guest and those in their gardens next to the dirt path,” the prosecutor added.

Simon Killeen, defending, said Robinson lived with his wife and was under additional stress because she was ill at the time.

Robinson claimed Mr Guest had struck his car wing mirror but the defendant made the “appalling” decision to pursue him afterwards, Mr Killeen added.

Robinson was jailed for eight months and banned from driving for more than three years. Credit: North Wales Police

Judge Timothy Petts said there was strong personal mitigation and Robinson did not pose a risk to the public. However the judge added that the pensioner had used his car "as a weapon against a vulnerable road user".

Judge Petts said Robinson had reacted “in a grossly disproportionate way” when the dispute with Mr Guest began.

He said to the defendant: “For anyone to use their car as a weapon as you were doing to settle a grudge with a more vulnerable road user is highly dangerous and the sentence has to reflect that.

"You were driving completely out of control, it’s no thanks to you the injuries were not more serious than they were.”

Robinson was jailed for eight months and banned from driving for three years and four months.