Welsh Ambulance workers, who are part of the Unite union, will not go on strike on Monday 20 March after industrial action was suspended.

The union says it comes after continued progress in talks with the Welsh Government.

But Unite fell short of saying the strike would be called off all together. The union said the pause will help facilitate its discussions with the Welsh Government in an attempt to reach a pay deal.

Earlier this month both the Unite and the GMB unions called off strikes following "meaningful negotiations" with the Welsh Government.

They had been due to walkout after rejecting the latest pay offer of an extra 3% this year, and 1.5% annually after that.

Both unions took coordinated strike action on 20 February - resulting in around half of the Welsh ambulance workforce walking out.

