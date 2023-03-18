A search for casualties in the water after a boat was found adrift close to the shore in Colwyn Bay was "inconclusive", the RNLI Llandudno has said.

A lifeboat was launched at 7.20 am this morning to investigate a 20-foot cabin cruiser abandoned in the bay, which was seen between the pier and Porth Eria.

North Wales Police has since cordoned off a boat on Colwyn Bay beach.

Officers are appealing for information following the discovery.

In an earlier social media post, RNLI Llandudno Lifeboat said a search for possible casualties was "inconclusive".

"At the request of HM Coastguard Holyhead the ILB proceeded to conduct a search in the bay to ascertain whether unknown casualties may have entered the water," the lifeboat service said. "After an inconclusive search the crew returned to shore to report to the waiting Coastguard and North Wales Police.

"An attempt was made to refloat the cruiser with a plan to tow it to Rhos Marina. However, this was unsuccessful, at which point the ILB was stood down and returned to Llandudno Lifeboat Station."

Police urge the owner of the boat to come forward Credit: Daily Post Wales

North Wales Police said police were made aware of the boat adrift at approximately 6am today (Saturday 18 March).Detective Sergeant Mark Bamber said: “We believe that the boat came into the area yesterday and entered the water in Conwy. The boat is called Phoenix Hardy.“We are appealing for the owners or the people who have any knowledge of the boat to contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference number A039123.”

Investigations are ongoing.ITV Wales has approached HM Coastguard Holyhead for comment.

