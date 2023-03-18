Watch the full documentary on Hansh - the programme has English subtitles

A Bengali family living in west Wales have spoken out about the challenges in keeping their Islamic traditions alive.

Naveena, Khadiza and Ibrahim Mosabbir, three siblings out of six from the Mosabbir family, have grown up speaking Welsh, Bengali and English in their everyday lives, but that has not come without its challenges.

The Mosabbir children consist of five girls and one boy

Naveena, the eldest of the six, said: “There are microaggressions everyday. People don't know they're doing it.

"When I tell people who don't speak Welsh, that I speak Welsh - they say 'you're putting us to shame, you're putting me to shame', - why, because I’m brown?

Naveena describes herself as the "rebel" of the family

“I was born here. So, why is there a problem with me speaking Welsh and them not being able to? It hurts your feelings.”

But Naveena is not the only one who has experienced this while living in Wales.

Khadiza said: "It wasn't easy growing up here as an ethnic minority in the 2000s, it wasn't easy at all.

Khadiza said she experienced racism at school

"I remember one experience, where kids at school were saying 'You're brown so you can’t play with us, because you're different'.

"But I'm Welsh. I'm definitely Welsh - and then my ethnicity is Bangladeshi."

Ibrahim is the only boy in the family alongside his five sisters

Their brother Ibrahim has also had experiences of racism, but sees it from a different perspective.

"I know that when my father came to Cardigan over 45 years ago, he and my uncles had to stand their ground. They were completely different people, like aliens coming to a different world, a different territory," said the only boy of the family.

He added: "It was hard for them, they tell us how lucky we are."

"I'm proud to be Welsh. And I am proud to be speaking Welsh."

They said that they felt like they were living two different lives, because they were Welsh and Bangladeshi, not one or the other.

The family still support the idea of an arranged marriage - a South East Asian tradition.

Naveena does struggle with the concept of whether to marry to keep her family happy, or choose her own path.

"My family want me to practice my traditions - but it's hard. I'm the rebel in the family. I don't know why!"

Naveena pictured with her parents

"Everyone wants me to get married, there is no option for me now," she said.

"I want to be a boss, I want to be a boss on my own. I will do it, even though I know there's a lot of pressure, a lot of trauma and a lot of expectations. I will do it."

But, there is a different pressure on Ibrahim as the only boy in the family.

He said: "It is my responsibility to help my family, my mother and father and my sisters in the future, I need to step up and help them in any situation.

"I'm not sure if I want an arranged marriage, it's a very old stereotype."

Ibrahim said he is proud he can speak Welsh

"I pray - but it's hard to keep up with my parents.

"I try very hard to stick to my religion as much as possible.

Khadiza has a completely different opinion again. Although she has plans to be the ethnic minority teacher she never had whilst growing up, she also likes the idea of getting married.

"I know more about Islam than anyone else.

She said: "I think I'm going to have an arranged marriage to be honest. I have a lot of trust in my mother and father. It's actually rather exciting, for me."