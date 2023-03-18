Welsh rugby fans have been arriving in Paris ahead of Wales' final game of their Six Nations campaign against France.

The clash will take place in Stade de France in Paris on Super Saturday, as the 2023 Six Nations reaches its conclusion with three games across the day.

Scotland will take on Italy in the first match of the day, while favourites Ireland will hope for a win against England in the final match of the tournament to take the Grand Slam.Following France's stunning 53-10 victory against England, they will enter today's meeting with Wales with their sights set on the Six Nations title.

Meanwhile, Wales' record in the tournament so far is a disappointing three defeats, with one win against Italy.

ITV Wales Sports Reporter Matthew Southcombe has been in Paris soaking up the pre-match atmosphere

Ahead of the game, Wales captain Ken Owens told ITV Wales: "The pressure's off externally because everyone isn't really expecting anything from us."

Owens continued: "But as a group we've got two guys who are reaching milestones this week so it's important that we put a performance in for them and make sure it's a special day for them, and show the hard work we've done over the last eight weeks has led to something."

The captain also discussed France's recent historic victory in the Six Nations campaign.

"They had a fantastic performance against England last week at Twickenham, they would have been revved up for that, it's their first win there since 2005 I think, so we knew we'd always have to get better to compete with the top teams in this competition."

If France are to snatch the Six Nations title today, they must beat Wales and hope Ireland come away with nothing from their game against England.

One Wales fan in Paris told ITV Wales that he was low in confidence for the clash.

He said: "I'm a bit worried if I'm being honest, France are on top of their game after what they did to England last week, so it could be a bit of damage limitation, but hey, we'll enjoy it out here."

Another said: "You've got to have faith. And it might be misplaced but you've got to have it. Otherwise it's an expensive weekend!"

