A 67-year-old woman has died following a crash involving a van and two pedestrians in Caerphilly, police have confirmed.A second pedestrian, a 58-year-old man, is in a critical condition in hospital.

A 48-year-old man has been arrested and police have issued an appeal for information.The fatal road traffic collision took place along Nantgarw Road in Caerphilly on Friday 17 March at around 7.50pm.

A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: "A 48-year-old man, from the Caerphilly area, has been arrested on suspicion of four driving offences: death by dangerous driving, causing serious Injury by dangerous driving, driving whilst under the influence of alcohol and driving whilst under the influence of drugs.

"He remains in police custody being questioned."

Gwent Police have launched an appeal for witnesses who may have any information concerning the incident to help investigations.

