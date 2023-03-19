The Welsh Government has committed to investing £4 million in a bid to bring a new tourism attraction to Swansea.

Swansea Council is in advanced discussions with a global company to create a cable car system, chair lift, zipline and visitor centre linking the historic Hafod copperworks site and Kilvey Hill.

Skyline Enterprises Ltd are behind the £34 million venture, which could create 100 full-time jobs if planning for the scheme is granted.

The company has similar attractions in New Zealand, Singapore, Canada and South Korea.

Although, a petition has been started by some residents objecting to the planned development.

Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden, said: “This is significant in the further development of Swansea as a vibrant city destination.

“It complements other regeneration projects in the area as well as supporting economic growth and all year-round jobs.”

“This is a unique inward investment opportunity for us, and I wish the team well with their latest venture in Wales.”

Representatives of Skyline Enterprises, the New Zealand-based company behind the proposals, visited Swansea last week to hold a series of consultation events in the local community as part of the planning process.

Councillor Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, said: “We welcome this commitment from the Welsh Government and are also in on-going funding discussions with Skyline as part of a partnership that will, subject to planning consent, bring a truly world-class outdoor leisure destination to Swansea.

Skyline Enterprises runs similar attractions in New Zealand, as well as Canada and South Korea. Credit: Skyline

“These proposals would be worth up to 100 new jobs created directly as a result of the project as well as hundreds more during construction.

“It would also bring one of the first attractions of its kind in the UK to the city, significantly boost our visitor economy and help encourage more investment in future.”

Skyline Enterprises Chief Executive Officer, Geoff McDonald, said: “We are incredibly grateful to the Welsh Government for their very generous support and commitment to Skyline Swansea.”

“Ever since we first came to Wales in 2017 and mooted plans for Kilvey Hill, we have enjoyed an extremely positive relationship with them, and they have shown great enthusiasm for our vision.”

A number of residents in Swansea have voiced their objections to the proposals, with a petition to save Kilvey Hill generating over 1,000 signatures citing concerns for the impact on wildlife, green space and areas of archaeological significance.

Dawn Bowden MS said: "We will ensure that the general public retains access and the project will see further improvements made to the hill in terms of access to habitat creation and so on.

"It continues to be a green space for everyone."

Residents will have further opportunities to have their say on the scheme later this year.