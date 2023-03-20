Aaron Ramsey insists he's now ready to be Wales captain, over a decade on from being stripped of the armband.

The midfielder was originally handed the role by former manager Gary Speed when he was just 20 years of age. But just 18 months later the baton was passed to Ashley Williams following a 6-1 defeat to Serbia.

Following the retirement of Gareth Bale, Ramsey, now 32, will lead his country as they head into qualifying for Euro 2024.

"I was 20 years old then and I didn't quite understand what was going on really," he said as the squad gathered in Hensol on Monday.

"But at the time Gary [Speed] believed in me and thought it was the right thing for me to do, to grow into that role and learn as I went along.

The late Gary Speed made Ramsey captain when he was 20 years old.

"I'll be forever grateful for that. But now so much has changed in my personal life, in my career, I've experienced so many different things.

"Of course that's going to help me. I've played under some great captains as well, including Ashley Williams and Gareth Bale.

"There are bits that you take from a lot of these captains over the years and try to add them to your captaincy now."

He added: "Now I get to tell my boys I’m going to be captain of Wales, they were very proud, my eldest especially was very excited and happy for me.

"For them to be able to see that and experience that with me will be very special."

After a disappointing World Cup campaign last autumn, a slew of experienced players have retired, leaving sizeable holes in the side.

Joining Bale in hanging up their boots - at least at international level - were Joe Allen, Chris Gunter and Johnny Williams.

Ramsey takes over as captain from Gareth Bale, who retired from the game, earlier this year. Credit: PA

Piece by piece, Wales' golden generation have disbanded, with Ramsey one of just four players left standing from the heady days of Euro 2016.

Danny Ward, Wayne Hennessey and Ben Davies are the others, though there was speculation over Ramsey's future in the immediate aftermath of Qatar.

"It was a very difficult time after the World Cup," Ramsey said.

"I think a lot of things, naturally, went through your mind afterwards. But a bit of time and a few weeks to digest it all then you're ready to go again.

"I'm enjoying my football, playing well and there's a lot to look forward to."

This campaign has been branded a new era by the FAW and manager Rob Page as the squad goes through a period of transition.

But Ramsey is confident they can bring through a new generation of talent without compromising their chances of making it to Euro 2024.

"Even though we are a young team, we have a lot of experienced players for their age," Ramsey concluded.

"There has been a big change with the staff and certain players but, in the main, the core is still there and the values are still there.

"Now it's just about us putting the work in this week to try and get in the best possible place that we can to start this campaign well."

