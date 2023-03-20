A cat that went missing after a fatal house explosion in Swansea has been found alive a week after the blast.

Teddy, who is owned by the Bennett family, had been missing since the blast in Clydach Road in Morriston on Monday 13 March.

The incident which is believed to have been a gas explosion, claimed the life of Brian Davies, 68. One house was completely destroyed and several others were severely damaged in the blast.

One home in the Morriston area of Swansea was completely destroyed with others severely damaged.

Claire Bennett and her son Ethan were rescued from the wreckage of their house along with their puppy and cat Fern.

But Teddy, who had been sitting next to Ms Bennett at the time of the explosion, could not be found leading to concern he may not have survived the blast.

South Wales Police officers, Swansea Cats Protection, and members of Llys Nini RSPCA worked tirelessly to try and find the Bennetts' lost pet and on Sunday they were able to pick him up.

He is believed to have been amongst the wreckage of the house, in a rather dusty condition.

A statement from Llys Nini RSPCA on Sunday read: "We have him – Teddy has been caught. After the appalling fatal gas explosion last Monday, Claire and her son Ethan were pulled out of the wreckage of their house. The rescuers also saved the puppy who was in its crate in the living room.

"Later that day Claire's female rag doll cat, Fern, was also found and taken to a vet by an RSPCA inspector. Luckily Fern was okay and brought to Llys Nini for emergency boarding where she was re-united with Ethan.

"Claire suffered some serious injuries and was in hospital all week, only being released today. Meanwhile Teddy, her male ragdoll, who had been sitting next to her at the time of the explosion, was missing.

"There was a concern that he may not have survived the blast but he was spotted on Tuesday night by Ann from Swansea Cats Protection, Sally from Llys Nini, and a couple of officers from South Wales Police.

"Since then both charities have been working tirelessly to try to catch Teddy to reunite him. Due to the restrictions of access due to the dangerous condition of the surrounding houses this has proved very difficult.

"Claire was released from hospital on Sunday and went straight to the remains of the house to see if Teddy would respond to her whistle. However on arrival she was greeted with the news that Teddy had, just at that moment, been trapped.

"He was dusty, a little cross, but otherwise seems unharmed (he will be checked over by a vet). Needless to say there were tears all round – Claire, his owner, Emily who has been liaising with the rescuers, the rescuers and the South Wales Police CSO.

"This rescue was undertaken by RSPCA Llys Nini and Swansea Cats Protection with on-the-ground support and help from British Gas engineers, Swansea Council workers, and South Wales Police. Llys Nini is also providing a safe haven to other displaced pets after this awful explosion."

A post on Twitter from South Wales Police read: "After such sad events that has taken place on Clydach Road Morriston this week, some great news that Teddy the cat has been found safe and well."

