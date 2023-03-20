A 71-year-old woman allegedly killed by a man after she mistook his seaside home for a B&B and went to sleep in his bed had “catastrophic” liver injury, a pathologist has said.

Home Office pathologist Dr Brian Rodgers told Caernarfon crown court that Margaret Barnes had “deep tearing” of her liver and it fell apart when removed from her body.

"That degree of liver damage wasn’t survivable,” Dr Rodgers said in evidence before a murder trial jury.

Belmont House, on the same street Marine Parade, was being renovated by Redfern and his partner Nicola Learoyd-Lewis. Credit: Google Maps

Mrs Barnes, of Birmingham, also had rib fractures and internal bleeding, the doctor said.

The prosecution have alleged she was killed by David Redfern, 46, who kicked or stamped on “defenceless” Margaret Barnes, a retired factory worker, after finding her in his bed.

He denies the charges of murder or manslaughter of Mrs Barnes in July last year.

The court heard Redfern told police, "I didn’t intend at all to cause the victim harm. I deny I kicked the victim", adding, "I wasn’t aware of the gravity of the victim’s injuries until her symptoms became acute."

"The rupturing and damage to the liver is a reflection of the degree of force and reminded me of the impact damage you would see in a liver following a road traffic collision,” Dr Rodgers remarked on Monday.

The extent of the damage to the liver represented "severe blunt force trauma". The pattern of bruising was consistent with a forceful kick or stamp, the pathologist suggested.

Trial judge Mr Justice Bourne told the jury before Dr Rodgers began his evidence: "The evidence is relevant to the question of how Margaret Barnes sustained the injuries to the liver which caused her death. It’s your job to weigh up the evidence of the experts and decide what you accept and what you don’t".

Questioned by prosecuting KC Michael Jones, who described Redfern as a 21-stone "angry bully", Dr Rodgers said he had considered scenarios including of Redfern "clattering" into the pensioner that night, but he felt there wouldn’t be sufficient force to cause the fatal injury.

The trial continues.