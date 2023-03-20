Two pedestrians, a 67-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man, have died following a crash in Caerphilly.

The incident happened on Nantgarw Road on Friday 17 March and involved a van and two pedestrians, police confirmed.

Officers confirmed on Sunday that a 67-year-old woman had died and a 58-year-old man was in critical condition in hospital.

Their families are receiving support from specialist officers.

A 48-year-old man from the Caerphilly area has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Police have also appealed for any witnesses who were in the area at the time or anyone who may have dashcam footage to contact them.