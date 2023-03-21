The man accused of killing a pensioner after she mistook his house for a B&B, has told jurors that he "slipped" outside his home and "collided and clattered into her."

David Redfern, an IT worker and former chef from Barmouth, discovered Margaret Barnes, 71, in one of the beds in his home last July.

The 46-year-old is said to have dragged her down the stairs by her ankles. She was said to have suffered "catastrophic" injuries similar to those expected in a "high speed road traffic collision.

David Redfern told Caernarfon Crown Court that Mrs Barnes, became “agitated” after he had made a 999 call to the police when he found her.

Questioned by his barrister Mark Cotter KC, Mr Redfern described how he and his fiancée, Nicola Learoyd-Lewis, unexpectedly discovered the retired factory worker from Birmingham, in their home.

He told the court how he remembers having six or seven pints on that day.

“I walked in the bedroom first followed by Nicky who then walked past me. There was a lady lying in our bed, drinking and smoking. She was sitting up with pillows propped up. She had a bottle of gin. She had a glass in her hand.

"The room stank of smoke."

Redfern added that there was a black travel case open on the floor and clothes hanging up and strewn around the room. He said he thought the pensioner was drunk.

“The gist of the conversation is 'who the hell are you, what the f*** are you doing in our bed?'

“Then we were told to get out,” Mr Redfern said.

“An intruder in our bedroom, in our bed, I just wanted the police to turn up and remove her,” he said.

Redfern said the conversation had been “amicable” at first but then the atmosphere changed.

“Mrs Barnes became agitated that the police had been called and I believe she further demanded we get out of 'her' room.

"I believe she started throwing things, whether they were being thrown around the room or directed at her bag I can’t remember.

"I remember Nicky seeing Jake’s [dog] ashes were in Mrs Barnes’s bag on the floor.”

Mr Redfern claimed Mrs Barnes “made a lunging gesture towards Nicky” with her arms outstretched and he stepped in-between them."

He said he started guiding the pensioner towards the door. “It wasn’t a violent move,” he insisted.

However, he had been pulled off balance and they both fell to the floor.

“I fell directly on top of Mrs Barnes. At no point have I ever had full recollection of the mechanics of that fall.”

Mr Redfern alleged that Mrs Barnes had been sitting on a stair, holding a bannister, “lashing out at me with her feet.” He is allegedly grabbed her ankle and began to move her downstairs.

“It wasn’t easy as Mrs Barnes was struggling and kicking out and holding on to the bannisters’ spindles,” Redfern said.

He described how there came a time when they had been outside and Mrs Barnes was looking for her handbag. “I was very, very angry, probably the most angry I was during the entire incident. I was quite verbal about how I felt Mrs Barnes had attempted to rob us. She accused Nicky of stealing her handbag.”

In response Mr Redfern said: ”Jake’s ashes were in Mrs Barnes’s bag in the bedroom. Nicky said other items were in there as well.

"Mrs Barnes was irate about the fact she couldn’t find her handbag. She was accusing Nicky of stealing and went to make another grab towards Nicky. I reacted immediately and tried to get myself in-between.

“I stood up and rushed over four or five steps to reach them. I made contact with Mrs Barnes. I had slipped or tripped on my way to get there and collided and clattered into Mrs Barnes. I ended up beyond Mrs Barnes.

“I honestly can’t remember the mechanics of the collision. I know I made contact with Mrs Barnes. It was like a failed football challenge.”

In response to Mr Cotter, Redfern accepted he made “appalling“ comments, which were caught on a camera recording.

“I didn’t know how anything that happened that evening could have caused serious injuries to Mrs Barnes. I thought Mrs Barnes was very drunk, I am truly sorry for the comments I made.”

His barrister then asked him whether he had kicked or stamped on Mrs Barnes - who a Home Office pathologist said had a catastrophic liver injury.

“No, categorically no,” Redfern maintained. “I collided with Mrs Barnes and part of my leg or legs have connected with her.”

He denies murder and manslaughter.

The prosecution have alleged Mrs Barnes was killed by a 21-stone “angry bully” after mistaking Redfern’s seaside townhouse for a B&B.

The trial continues.