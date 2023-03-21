Members of the teachers' union NASUWT at Clydach Primary School in Swansea will be taking the first of six planned days of strike action today (Tuesday 21 March).

They claim there are "adverse management practices" at the school, which they say are "affecting teachers’ health and working conditions."

The union claims the alleged management failings include:

The bullying of staff

Failure to take appropriate responsibility for managing and leading teaching and learning

Failure to fulfil duties around safeguarding the health and safety of pupils and staff

Failure to adequately meet the professional standards teachers expect of a school leader

Dr Patrick Roach, General Secretary of the NASUWT, said: “Trust and confidence in the school leadership has completely broken down as a result of years of failure to address the significant concerns of staff about the way in which the school is being run and they are being managed.

“So strong are the feelings of teachers that they have issued a collective grievance to the Chair of Governors regarding the headteacher's working practices.

“Teachers feel they and the pupils they teach have been unacceptably let down by the local authority, governors and management of the school and that this situation cannot be allowed to continue.

“We urge the local authority and governing body to recognise the seriousness of the situation and to take the steps needed to re-establish professional, accountable and focused management of the school.”

Neil Butler, NASUWT National Official Wales, added: “Sadly, It is too late for the numerous members of staff who have felt that they have had no option but to leave Clydach.

"Our members are determined to fight to safeguard the future of Clydach Primary School for the learners, for their own right to be treated with dignity at work, and for the right of their pupils to attend a school which is managed effectively and professionally.”

Clydach Primary School is not commenting on the strike action but a spokesperson for Swansea Council said: “We have been working hard to support the resolution of the dispute at Clydach Primary School. We will continue to support the school and will continue dialogue with the union to try to avoid any future disruption to pupils and their families.

“We had identified areas for improvement at Clydach Primary School and an action plan is in place. We are supporting Clydach Primary to strengthen and develop leadership at all levels at the school.

“Swansea Council is committed to giving every child the best possible chance to fulfil their potential in all our communities and we will continue to work with the school and its teachers in the interests of all pupils at Clydach Primary.”