Locals are complaining about a huge RV which has illegally pitched up in a public space close to a beach for "weeks".

People living in Abergele have raised complaints to Conwy Council about the vehicle, which has been parked between Traeth Pensarn and the Abergele & Pensarn station for over five weeks, according to a local resident.

At one point, it had a makeshift clothes line stretching across a public green space.

The council said it is having to seek a court imposed eviction order to get the vehicle to move. Lurleen, who didn't want to give her surname, said that the placement of the RV meant that people were unable to use the exercise equipment along the promenade.

A local said a clothes line – now taken down – had been erected and was taking up 40 ft of space Credit: Media Wales

“It’s horrendous. It’s right across the entrance to the train station,” she said.“If a fire brigade or anything had to get around, they are going to have difficulty."

She added that there was now only space for one car to get through the road and that she feared the impact any waste disposal might have on people using the area at busy times such as the summer.Lurleen said she contacted the police and Conwy Council about the issue last week.

She said: “There’s lots of caravan sites, there’s lots of mobile homes, but you have to pay for that. It’s slowly but surely getting worse.”

A spokesperson for Conwy Council said: “We are aware of an illegal encampment in Pensarn. The relevant legal processes are underway to seek a court imposed eviction order.”

North Wales Police has been approached for comment.