Thousands of cannabis plants spanning several floors have been found growing in a disused bingo hall.

Police were called to a property in Broad Street, Barry in south Wales earlier this month after National Grid said it was "concerned" about electricity supply in the building.

Officers said on arrival, it found one of the largest cannabis factories in Barry in "recent years" which spanned over six floors and 20 rooms.

They also found kitchen facilities, several beds, food and clothing which indicated people had been living there.

Each plant was worth around £1,000 the police said Credit: South Wales Police

Each plant had a street value of around £1,000 .

Work is now ongoing to make the property safe and the plants have been destroyed, South Wales Police confirmed.

Enquiries are on-going to identify and arrest those involved in the cultivation.

PC Beth Harrison from South Wales Police said, "Many people think it is ‘just a bit of cannabis’ but any production of drugs is linked to hidden harm.

"These large operations are often run by organised crime gangs, who are likely to engage in very serious violence.

"The electrical requirements to grow this many plants are also really dangerous and can be a huge fire risk, putting neighbouring properties, and lives, in danger.

"We would encourage people to please continue to report suspicious behaviour and suspected drug dealing in their neighbourhood to us, as the information helps us develop a bigger picture that leads us to take action and remove drugs from the streets."