A mother accused of causing or allowing her two-year-old daughter’s death told police she sometimes feared her boyfriend but still allowed him to become the "main parent".

Lola James died in hospital on 21 July 2020 after suffering a "catastrophic" head injury and 101 external injuries.

Her mother’s boyfriend, Kyle Bevan, is also on trial for murder.

He denies the charges and says that Lola fell down the stairs at their house in Haverfordwest after being knocked over by the family dog.

In an interview on 18 July, a day after Lola was taken to hospital, Sinead James told the police that she "wouldn’t hurt" her daughter.

Crying, she said:’“It’s heartbreaking. I’m going to help you as best as I can. We need to get to the bottom of it.”

The defendant described her daughter as "accident-prone" and said she “had two left feet”.

In that same interview, James told the police that she doesn’t "believe for a second that (Bevan) could have hurt Lola. He loves that little girl".

Later that day, police asked her if she accepted that she had let Bevan become the main parent in the relationship.

She agreed to this and said: "I hope he wouldn’t hurt her. I don’t think he would but I really don’t know."

On the night of 16 July 2020, James said she went to bed around 8pm.

She told police she woke up around midnight “to a bang” and could hear Lola screaming.

Bevan told her that Lola had fallen.

He was “cuddling” her and told James that he was handling the situation.

She went back to bed - and that was the last time she saw Lola before the accident.

Bevan woke her up in the morning and told her that something had happened to Lola and that an ambulance was on its way.

She described seeing her daughter for the first time after the accident as "horrible".

James said: “She was all limp. Her head was swollen.

"Her lips were swollen. She wasn’t like my baby”.

James didn’t go in the ambulance with Lola and stayed behind to pack some clothes for her.

When asked why she didn’t go to the hospital straight away, James said: “I couldn’t look at her. I thought she was going to die”.

She was asked by police if she thought Bevan was controlling.

James responded that being on her own, she had had time to think about his behaviour and “just hoped to God that he hasn’t hurt her”.

When she saw a video during the police interview of Bevan holding Lola up she said she wanted to "punch him in the face".

Police said the footage showed Bevan picking Lola up and letting her "flop back" to "show his mother she couldn't stand up".

The court heard he had not yet called an ambulance when it was filmed.

As she watched, James said: "I feel sick. I want to punch him in the face.

"He's probably caused her more damage. Why would he do that to a baby?"

The court heard she told police: "If he can do that what has actually happened to my baby?"

A further police interview took place on 19 July 2020.

In that interview, James admitted she sometimes feared Bevan and said that he “is really scary” and “gets angry” if he takes Xanax or consumes alcohol.

According to evidence, Lola James had fallen or injured herself a few times leading up to the catastrophic incident, but Bevan often blamed the dog and said that Lola was "accident-prone".

The police said Bevan appeared to be with Lola every time she had an injury.

When questioned about where she was when these injuries happened, James said that she was “scared to leave” Bevan and was “petrified” he’d hurt her.

She added: “I failed her. I failed her. I wish I could turn back time and not even have met him”.

The trial continues.

