Police have issued a new appeal for anyone who may have seen a man who has gone missing from Pembrokeshire.

Officers said, Jai, who is aged 40, went missing from the Pembroke Dock area. He is described as 5ft 8ins, bald and of a slim build.

The force first launched a search for the missing 40-year-old on Monday 20 March after a sighting of him around Hobbs Point.

New CCTV footage has been released of him by police, showing him wearing a grey Superdry hoodie and a hat.

CCTV footage shows Jai wearing a hat and hoodie. Credit: Dyfed Powys Police

Police say they are growing concerned for Jai's welfare and searches are continuing with the force using its marine unit, with its specialist sonar device as well as drones and dog unit to try and find him.

They are urging people not to put themselves in danger to try and locate Jai, especially near the River Cleddau.

Anyone with more information is being asked to contact Dyfed Powys Police on 101 and quote DP-20230320-296.