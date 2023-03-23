Teachers in Wales, who are part of the National Education Union, have voted to accept the latest pay offer from the Welsh Government.

Overall, 73% of teachers backed the latest offer, bringing an end to strike action.

The offer put forward by the Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, will see an additional payment to teachers of 3% for this academic year (2022/23), made up of a 1.5% consolidated award and a further 1.5% unconsolidated lump-sum.

As well as that, the offer also included an increased pay rise of 5% paid from September 2023.

Mr Miles also confirmed that it will all be fully-funded by the Welsh Government.

Speaking about the members’ decision, NEU Joint General Secretary Kevin Courtney said: “The members in Wales have made a clear decision to accept the pay offer, put forward by the Minister in a letter dated 9 March.

“We would like to thank the Welsh Government for the constructive way in which they have conducted negotiations with the union, and we look forward to a productive working relationship to ensure that the rest of the deal, focused on workload, continues to make good progress.

“Whilst this doesn’t meet our ambitions for pay restitution every part of this offer is due to our members’ efforts - and we will continue campaigning for the Governments in Cardiff and Westminster to invest properly in this generation of children and the staff who work with them.”

David Evans, Wales Secretary for the National Education Union Cymru, said: “It is clear that a large majority of our teacher members here in Wales want to accept the deal from the Minister. They were provided with full information about the offer and have given us a definitive steer.

“This has been a difficult time for everyone in education.

"Our members do not take decisions to go on strike lightly, but they had to make a stand given the continuing impact of austerity, cost of living and spiralling inflation.

Despite the offer to teachers, the NEU says it's disappointed the Welsh Government didn't make an offer to teaching assistants Credit: PA

"We would like to thank all the parents who supported teachers and support staff in the action taken.

“We remain disappointed that the Minister made no offer to teaching assistants, but we know that we have raised the profile of the critical issues which affect everyone in education.

"Our National Executive will be considering the next steps in our support staff pay campaign.”

Education Minister, Jeremy Miles said: “I am pleased that NEU members have voted to accept the enhanced pay offer. This is good news for pupils, parents and teachers.

“I want to thank unions and local authorities for engaging in a positive way in the negotiations. The result today will give learners and parents piece of mind and together we can focus on teaching and learning.

"I am also looking forward to working with our partners on the workload-related issues which we have identified together.”

