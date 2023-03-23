Boyband Busted has announced a reunion tour to celebrate their 20th anniversary, with two dates in Wales.

The band is made up of Charlie Simpson, James Bourne and Matt Willis.

The tour comes after Charlie Simpson was crowned winner of the latest ITV series of The Masked Singer.

It’s been twenty years since the trio debuted in the charts with their single ‘What I Go To School For’.

Their hits include ‘Crashed The Wedding’, ‘Who’s David’, ‘Thunderbirds Are Go’, ‘You Said No’ and Top 3 singles ‘Year 3000’, ‘Air Hostess’ and ‘Sleeping With The Light On’.

The tour was announced through an Instagram post on Thursday morning.

What are the dates in Wales?

Two of the fifteen tour dates will be in Wales:

Sunday, 3 September 2023 - Cardiff International Arena

Tuesday, 5 September 2023 – Swansea Arena

When do tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets go on sale next Friday 31st March at 9am.

There is also set to be a presale on Wednesday 29th March at 9am through the venues.