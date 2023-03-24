Seven locations in Wales have been named among the best places to live in the UK, The Sunday Times Best Places to Live Guide has revealed.

In putting together the 11th annual list, expert judges said they have visited all the locations and assessed factors from schools to transport, broadband speeds to culture, as well as access to green spaces and the health of the high street.

The overall winner of Best Place to Live in Wales was awarded to Ruthin, the small market town in Denbighshire, which was praised for its "historic town, medieval and Victorian buildings, atmospheric setting surrounded by the Clwydian hills".

Ruthin has been praised for its historic town, medieval and Victorian buildings

The full list of Welsh locations featured in the list (in alphabetical order):

Abergavenny, Monmouthshire

Barmouth, Gwynedd

Pontcanna, Cardiff

Gower Peninsula, Swansea

Narberth, Pembrokeshire

Ruthin, Denbighshire

Solva, Pembrokeshire

The Sunday Times Best Places to Live spokesperson and judge, Tim Palmer, said Ruthin was a "beautiful, historic corner of the Vale of Clwyd" which "provides the very best of small-town living."

He said: "It may look sleepy from the outside, but scratch the surface and it’s a hive of activity.

"The market hall is the place for food and craft markets and pop-up restaurants, a disused bank has been converted into a repair cafe and the old courthouse is now a visitor hub and co-working space.

"There are all kinds of interesting independent businesses, producing everything from ice cream to roads."

Meanwhile, Abergavenny in Monmouthshire was hailed for being "a particularly good spot for anyone keen on eating well," and Barmouth in Gwynedd for "rapidly turning from a kiss-me-quick holiday getaway to a sophisticated coastal retreat".

Barmouth, Gwynedd has been described as a "beautiful resort, with its famous viaduct and stunning mountain backdrop"

Judges also commented on the "combination of beautiful parks, elegant Victorian terraces and some exceptional independent shops, cafes and restaurants" in "leafy" Pontcanna in Cardiff, was well as the "busy hive of community projects" on the Gower Peninsula and "community spirit" in Solva, Pembrokeshire.

An "exciting new food hall" and a "new cafe that offers mental-health support" helped Narberth make the list

