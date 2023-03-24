A man who brutally murdered his wife said he cut her throat because he "wanted to make sure she was dead and not suffering."

Daniel White, 35, strangled Angie White, 45, in Swansea last October before cutting her throat with a knife.

The judge presiding over the case described him as "a serious danger to women" even before the killing.

On 22 October last year, Angie White was murdered in her own home in Plasmarl, Swansea, by her husband after he lost his "ferocious temper" after an argument, the court heard.

After kicking in their locked bedroom door, Daniel smashed his wife's phone and strangled her. He then went downstairs to get a knife and used the lethal weapon to cut Mrs White's throat.

You were a serious danger to women before you murdered Angie White Judge

In the early hours of that morning South Wales Police received a phone call from White.

He said: "I killed my wife earlier, and I left, I had gone to see someone and then left so I could hand myself in. I strangled her, cut her throat, she's dead.

"I just shut her up, I strangled her. I ran down stairs and I cut her throat because I wanted to make sure she was dead and not suffering."

Police attended the scene and discovered Mrs White dead in the bedroom. Officers found a lock had been fitted to the door which had been forced open.

White was later found in the Ynystawe area and he was arrested, giving 'no comment' replies to all questions asked of him in his police interview.The court heard statements provided to police by neighbours, including one account from a woman who said she heard "loud and repetitive" banging coming from next door and then persistent screaming from a female voice sounding "very distressed".

After murdering Mrs White, Daniel did not call for an ambulance for three hours, first going to visit another woman to say goodbye to her, before calling police.

The judge presiding over the case highlighted his "disgraceful" past:

"You have a disgraceful history, assaulting women who have the great misfortune of being in a relationship with you.

"In the mid 2000s, you raped and assaulted three times a woman. In 2010, you assaulted a different woman. In 2014, you assaulted Angie White and received a 20 month sentence for attacking her and strangling her.

"You were a serious danger to women before you murdered Angie White."

The Judge rejected Daniel's claims that he killed his wife out of mercy, calling it "ludicrous" instead saying he killed his wife "out of a cowardly desire to dominate her."

Daniel White was sentenced to a minimum prison sentence of 20 years and 10 months.