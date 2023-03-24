The late jazz performer, campaigner and activist Patti Flynn has become the first black woman to be awarded a Purple Plaque.

Purple Plaques are awarded to notable women in Wales to celebrate their achievements and honour their legacies.

Ms Flynn, who died in 2020, has been recognised for her services and contributions to Wales.

The memorial stands in Alexandra Gardens, Cardiff. Credit: ITV News

The Late Black History Wales patron led a 26-year campaign for a memorial in recognition of the contributions made by black, ethnic minority and Commonwealth men and women who served the country in World War I and World War II.

The memorial now stands in Alexandra Gardens, Cardiff.

Ms Flynn also campaigned for Black History to be included on the national curriculum.

Her plaque will be unveiled on Friday at the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff.

Michael Flynn, Patti's son, said, "Mum was many things to many people.

Patti Flynn was a singer, performer, author, presenter, model or producer. Credit: Race Council Cymru

"She loved her family, life, music and performing and was always full of energy, leaving a positive effect on anyone who met her, but above all, she was principled and never afraid to stand up and speak out in her pursuit of equity and justice.

"She was what she was because of, not in spite of, her background and struggles, but mum was never a victim, just a clever strong woman, unafraid, in control, and loving to the last.

"I know that she would be humbled and thrilled to be celebrated with with this purple plaque. Our family will always be proud of the lady she was and all that she achieved."

During the 60's and 80's, Ms Flynn honed her craft in the clubs and theatres around the UK and also became an international cabaret artist. Credit: Race Council Cymru

Professor Uzo Iwobi, CEO of Race Council Cymru and Black History Wales activist said: "Patti was a force of nature which is epitomised in her relentless campaign for 27yrs to ensure that a historic injustice of the failure to acknowledge and thank ethnic minority servicemen and women who served in World Wars 1 and 2 was remedied.

"Patti was one of a kind, her love for Jazz and music set her apart and I know she lives on in her children, grandchildren and all her future generations to come. Today we celebrate our Black History patron - the once met never forgotten jazz diva from Tiger Bay. Patti Flynn Rest In Peace and Power."

Humie Webbe, Black History Wales Cardiff founder and lifelong friend and colleague of Patti's said: "I am thrilled that Patti is being recognised for her pioneering work as an innovative performer and campaigner.

She developed her love of jazz by listening to popular sounds of the day such as Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Duke Ellington. Credit: Race Council Cymru

"Patti established the Wales Millennium Centre's first cabaret shows and the Butetown Bay Jazz Heritage Festival which showcased local talent and attracted thousands of visitors.

"It is so fitting that the Purple Plaque is installed at Wales Millennium Centre and to see her vision of cabaret performance being recognised and celebrated!"

Patti Flynn was a singer, performer, author, presenter, model or producer. Having grown up surrounded by music, she developed her love of jazz and performing by listening to popular sounds of the day such as Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Duke Ellington.

During the 1960's to the 1980's, Ms Flynn honed her craft in the clubs and theatres around the UK and also became a seasoned international cabaret artiste.

She created and performed her popular shows 'Jazz Ladies of the Twentieth Century' and 'Trip Down Memory Lane'.