A group of neighbours are being threatened with court action if they do not do something about the height of their fences.

Residents in Lliswerry in Newport started to receive enforcement notices from Newport City Council last year after one neighbour had a lengthy battle over her fence.

If a fence is on the highway it needs planning permission if it is going be a metre tall or more.

Four of the neighbours said they are being targeted after pointing to other fences in the area but because they have been up for more than four years, they can stay.

One woman said she has two fences that are the same height but has been told she needs to demolish the newer one.

Angela said she was "upset" to read the letter Credit: Media Wales

Angela Cureton, 78, started painting her fence after she spent thousands having it built last summer. Little did she know that Corinne Winslett, who lived around the corner, was in a fight with the council over her fence which alerted the council to other almost identical fences.Four have now received enforcement notices and some of them have said they are committed to going to court over the “farcical” situation at a time where the local authority is hiking council tax charges. A council spokesman said the body has a legal obligation to take action, and that court action is only taken if remedial action is not undertaken.

Angela said, "Just before December I received the first letter, and of course when I saw it I became very upset. The fence gives me privacy."The letter said by law it shouldn’t have been erected and that I needed permission. I took it personally, I took it as though people had been complaining. All my neighbours around here I know very well and it hurt to think that may have happened. I went and asked every individual about the fence and they said: 'No, there is no problem with it Ang.'"

The council has sent Angela a diagram of what she needs to do to avoid court action which includes demolishing the fence and rebuilding it to around half its size.

Lianne has two fences the same height - but has been told she only needs to change one Credit: Media Wales

Other fence disputes in the area mean Lianne Garnett has been told she must remove one of two fences, despite them both being the same height "here is no difference in height, but we’ve been told it needs to come down. It’s ridiculous", Lianne said. Another resident, Corinne said she is prepared to go to court over her fence which splits the driveways between her and her neighbour.

" Mine started because of a complaint. They said they couldn’t see off the end of the drive. But if you drive around the estate you’ll see so many other similar fences.

"The only avenues I have is to pay the gentleman who built the fence to take it down, but that would cost me £300, so the only other option is to appeal, which would cost me £280. I’m not in a position to pay that so I’ll have to go to court."

Councillor Allan Morris said, "The fences don't look bad. If someone had made a fence out of crates you could understand. If people had been complaining to us we'd understand it, but we've not had anyone come to us. It doesn't make sense."

Cllr Morris said the action the council is taking "doesn't make any sense" Credit: Media Wales

"We are talking about a time where the council can't empty people's bins every couple of weeks but they are prepared to spend money taking action in this way against people with fences that are attracting very few complaints." A council spokesperson said: “Newport City Council is legally obliged to investigate complaints in relation to breaches of planning regulations and, if necessary, take action including the serving of enforcement notices.

"Enforcement notices were served on two properties in the Lliswerry area after complaints about unauthorised fences were received. The council then received a large number of complaints about differing types of means of enclosures for the boundaries of properties in the area. Each was investigated but only four were found to be in breach of planning legislation. As a result, enforcement notices were served in each case.

"Formal enforcement action is a last resort when negotiations have failed to resolve the breach of planning control. There is an independent appeal process for people who wish to challenge the notice or an application that has been refused. Court action is only taken if remedial action is not undertaken by the property owner and the council would be able to recover its costs.”