The Ink. Gallery in Colwyn Bay, Conwy has submitted a premises licence which, if approved, will also allow them to sell alcohol up to midnight on weekends and host events featuring adult entertainment at the venue.

The contemporary gallery, located on Abergele Road, Colwyn Bay, recently opened its doors at the former Dando's department store, after CEO Rob Bebbington, 31, was inspired by the sense of community in the world of street art.

Ink. Gallery's mission is to showcase well-known contemporary artists alongside up-and-coming and regional artists as part of its aim of diversifying the art world.

A notice displayed in the windows of the gallery states that if the venue's pending application is granted, the site will be able to stage a variety of events - including live music, film showings, plays, dance recitals, spoken word, stand-up comedy and other performances which could include adult entertainment and amplified audio.

The venue's opening hours are currently Monday to Sunday, from 9am until 11pm.

But if approved, the licence will allow the gallery to host events until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and until the early hours of the morning on select dates over Christmas and New Year's.

An application summary submitted as part of the licensing bid states: "We will be wanting to host events such as burlesque nights in the first-floor speakeasy room.

"There will be nudity and semi-nudity as we want to provide space for all forms of art.

"The first-floor entrance is highly monitored and windows will be covered for these evenings keeping the environment exclusively in the private space.

"We will also be wanting to hold film nights as well, some of which will be of the restricted classification but these will be held on the first floor with a monitored entrance hidden from public view."

A spokesperson for Conwy County Borough Council said: "A premises licence application was received on 20/03/23. The details can be seen on the Council’s website here: Ink Gallery Ltd, Ink Gallery, 7 Abergele Road, Colwyn Bay, LL29 7RS (conwy.gov.uk)

"The last date for relevant representations is 17/04/23."

