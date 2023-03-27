Almost 500,000 people in Wales are due to receive a £301 payment to help with the cost of living this spring.

It is the first of three payments, totalling up to £900, for those eligible and on means-tested benefits, such as universal credit or pension credit, in 2023/24.

There will also be further payments worth £150 for eligible people with disabilities and £300 for pensioners due later this year, meaning some people will receive up to £1,350 in direct payments.

Those eligible will receive a payment of just over £300 in the spring Credit: PA

Welsh Secretary David TC Davies said:

“In the next few weeks over 430,000 people in Wales will be receiving £301 directly from the UK Government to help with the cost of living. This is just one part of a package of measures designed to support those who need it most.

“In the longer term we are committed to bringing down inflation to ease the burden for everyone in Wales, but we recognise that vulnerable households need financial support now, and we are doing all we can to help.”

When will the payment be made?

Millions of households across the UK will receive the payment from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) between April 25 and May 17.

The payments will be made from the end of April

Scam warning

There is a warning that scammers may use the payments as a fresh opportunity to try and target people into handing over their bank details, by purporting to represent the DWP.

The £301 payment will be sent out automatically and directly to recipients – meaning those eligible do not need to apply or do anything to receive it.

The payment reference for bank accounts will be “DWP COLP”, along with the claimant’s national insurance number.

Who is eligible?

Those eligible for the payments are those who receive the following:

Universal Credit;

Income-based Jobseekers Allowance;

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance;

Income Support;

Working Tax Credit;

Child Tax Credit;

Pension Credit

The qualifying period is between 26 January and 25 February 2023 where you would need to be entitled to a payment for one of the above benefits, or payment for an assessment period ending between these dates.

Just over 8 million households across the UK will receive the £301 payment this spring.

Households on low incomes are also being encouraged to contact their local council to see what support is available for essential food and energy costs through the household support fund.