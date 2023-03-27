Police have opened an investigation into a suspicious and sudden death of a 22-year-old man in Llanelli.

Liam Rees Morgan-Whittle was pronounced dead in the early hours of Saturday 25 March. Dyfed-Powys police have arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with the incident.

His family described him as "a wonderful young man who will be sadly missed by all that knew him."

Emergency services were called to a flat on Robinson Street, Llanelli over the concerns for the welfare of Mr Morgan-Whittle.

He was rushed to hospital but later pronounced dead.

Dyfed-Powys Police have opened an investigating into his sudden death and are treating it as suspicious.

The 38-year-old was arrested in connection with the incident but has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Dyfed-Powys Police said that officers were patrolling the area conducting house to house enquiries.

His family issued a tribute to their "wonderful" son.

The statement said: “As a family we are devastated by the loss of Liam, he was a wonderful young man who will be sadly missed by all that knew him.

“We would ask for privacy at this sad time.”

Mr Morgan-Whittle’s family is being supported by specialist officers.