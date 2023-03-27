Six months since the death of Mahsa Amina sparked international outrage, Iranian refugees have said despite living in Wales, they are still suffering under the Iranian government’s regime.

Since the 22-year-old’s death, many Iranians living in Wales have been too afraid to speak publicly for fear of the repercussions it may have on their families still living in Iran.

One Iranian man living in Wales told the S4C current affairs programme, Y Byd ar Bedwar, he fled the country after being caught on camera protesting for women’s rights.

Masha Amini's death sparked international outrage.

The man, who wanted to remain anonymous for his safety, has said that he lives in fear for his family in Iran.

He told the Welsh-Iranian singer, Elin Parisa Fouladi: “We’re still suffocating under the regime because it’s like our family is being held hostage.

“When you’re scared to speak to them and scared after you speak to them, the anxiety is deteriorating our mental health.

“I feel safe if my mother feels safe too.”

Credit: Y Byd ar Bedwar

The Iranian government has control over internet access in the country. This restricts Iranian people’s ability to communicate and share information with people both inside and outside of the country.

The man, who now lives in Wales, was forced to leave Iran after he was arrested several times and banned from studying at university for protesting for women’s rights.

Leila Hossein Zadeh, a well-known activist and a friend of the man, was imprisoned for eight years after being found guilty of spreading propaganda and conspiring against the Iranian government.

'Woman, life, freedom' is a phrase that has been adopted by the movement. Credit: Credit: Y Byd ar Bedwar

This took place six months after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was arrested by Iran’s morality police during a visit to Tehran with her brother.

She was accused of allegedly not wearing the hijab in line with government standards and died three days later in custody.

An official Iranian forensic investigation found the young woman had died of a longstanding illness, however her family claim she died of a blow to the head caused by police violence.

Amini has become a symbol of women’s rights in the country with her death sparking international outrage.

Nina Navid is an Emergency & Tactical Campaigner for Amnesty International UK. Credit: Credit: Y Byd ar Bedwar

The Human Rights Activist News Agency (HRANA) has reported the death of over 522 anti-government protesters with at least four people having been executed since her death.

Amnesty International UK has said it’s disappointed with the international community’s response and is now calling on it to do more.

Nina Navid is an Emergency & Tactical Campaigner for the charity, and believes that those who have committed human rights abuses should be held accountable.

Discussing the role of the Western governments she said: ”There’s a feeling they could do much, much more in terms of prioritising human rights and putting pressure on the government.

“We’ve had these really concerning reports that for the past four months, predominantly girls, in schools, have been subject to some form of chemical attacks or poisoning, and that’s taken place across the country.

“It’s really, really concerning. We’re talking about up to thousands of young girls.”

Iranian authorities have confirmed they are investigating the reports, but Nina insists “those who have carried out grave human rights abuses need to be held accountable”.

A petition, calling for the Iranian Embassy in the UK to demand a change in the countries laws has nearly 16,000 signatures.

The petition, launched by Amnesty International, is expected to be introduced before the end of the month.