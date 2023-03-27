The family of a missing man from the Rhondda say they are "very concerned" for his welfare.

Martin Clatworthy, 57, has been missing for more than a fortnight.

He was seen on CCTV in the Blaenrhondda area at 10.55am on 7 March.

Police say officers are searching mountains, woodland and local waterways, and it is being led by a specialist police search advisor. Credit: South Wales Police/Family Photo.

Mr Clatworthy is around 5ft 7” tall with brown eyes and short, dark hair.

He was last seen wearing black jeans and a black fleece.

Acting Inspector Tony Watts said: “Since Martin was reported missing, we continue to pursue all lines of enquiry.

"We are currently searching mountains, woodland and local waterways led by a specialist police search advisor and continue to liaise closely with Martin’s family.

Police and Martin's family are "very concerned" for his welfare

“We have implemented a thorough trawl of available CCTV in the area Martin was last seen and we are releasing an image of the last known sighting of him, in Blaenrhondda, Rhondda.

“We, and Martin's family, are very concerned for Martin’s welfare and we continue to appeal to anyone who has any information which might help us to find him to come forward urgently.”

