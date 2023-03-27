Wrexham fans were in the company of Hollywood celebrities again this weekend after the club's owners were spotted in the stands.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who co-own the north Wales club, were at the Racecourse Ground on Sunday to cheer on the women's side as they took on Connah's Quay Nomads.

The game broke the record for the most-attended women's domestic fixture game in Wales with a crowd of 9,511 watching in the stands.

Gemma Owen, head of female football at Wrexham, tweeted to thank the pair for their support.

The Deadpool actor and Gossip Girl star, who also brought their children along to the stadium, stopped to spend time with fans after the game.

Lively was heard being asked to say hello to a fan's girlfriend to which she replied and joked, "Hi Stephanie, you should leave him!"

Hollywod duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought the club in 2021, are often seen at the ground.

They helped achieve the record crowd by selling tickets at just £1 a go. The current record crowd in Wales is 5,175 for Cardiff City Women.

The win saw them finish the season with 12 wins out of 12 as they became Genero Adran Premier champions.

After the game, Reynolds said both he and McElhenney "couldn't be prouder" of the result.

They also have made a series Welcome to Wrexham which documents the takeover and the events that take place inside one of the oldest football clubs in the world - and are expected to feature the rise in the women's game in their next series.

McElhenney tweeted a video on Saturday of his son on the field with the caption "“Hey Dad, is this heaven?. “No, son. It’s Wales”