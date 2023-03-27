One of Wales' most iconic department stores closed its doors for the last time on Sunday after 150 years.

House of Fraser was based in the historic Howells building in Cardiff's St Mary Street, which served as one of Wales' biggest department stores for more than a century.

It was announced earlier this year that the retail landmark would close for good in the Welsh capital.

House of Fraser had been selling off its store furniture, fixtures, and even clothing mannequins over the past few months ahead of its closure.

The department store had been selling off discounted products before its closure Credit: Matthew Horwood

Thackeray Group, a real estate investment, development and asset management company, acquired the Grade II listed building out of administration in 2022.

The first phase of a scheme to transform the building was announced in January this year, with plans for a multi-million pound mixed-use redevelopment.

On its website, it says Thackeray Developments has a focus on "regenerating heritage properties" and "repurposing them for use in a variety of sectors".

The Howells building is listed alongside plans to create a mixed-use "office, residential and retail" space.

It has been reported that there are also plans for a rooftop terrace, subject to planning approval from Cardiff Council.

The building is set to undergo a £100m mixed-use redevelopment Credit: Matthew Horwood

Antony Alberti, chief executive of Thackeray Group, said at the time of the announcement: "This is an extremely exciting acquisition for Thackeray in a city that we love and further anchors our presence in Cardiff, which we are looking to continue to invest in.

"It is arguably the best collection of buildings in the city and we look forward to delivering a landmark scheme for this capital city."

The Howells Building was first set up as a department store by James Howell in the 19th century and was acquired by House of Fraser group in 1972.

It was later re-branded as House of Fraser in 2010.

The business fell into administration in 2018 before all stores were bought by millionaire businessman and Sports Direct founder Mike Ashley.