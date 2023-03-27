Wrexham's latest recruit has spoken about the contrast from being "the most hungover man in the world" to clean sheet hero in just over a week.

Veteran Goalkeeper Ben Foster helped Wrexham to a 3-0 win on the weekend against York City in his second debut for the north Wales club.

The 39-year-old only came out of retirement on Thursday to sign for the National league leaders in a surprising move.

After keeping a clean sheet in Wrexham's victory on Saturday afternoon he shared details on how fast things changed for him.

In a video posted on the Rob Ryan Red's podcast TikTok channel, he said: "A week ago today it was Gold Cup Friday on Cheltenham and we had an all-dayer.

"I was the most hungover man in the world on Saturday, so this is a massive contrast to what that was like."

Foster has had a distinguished career as a Premier League goalkeeper, playing 390 times for teams like Man Utd, Watford and Birmingham City.

He's also worked as a pundit and hosts his own podcast on Youtube, 'Fozcast', which has more than 150,000 subscribers.

In an episode on the show last-week, he explained why he turned down Premier League clubs to sign with the north Wales National League team.

He said: "The goalie unfortunately got injured.. almost instantaneously I had been tagged in so many tweets and instagram posts.

"I know the club a little bit.. It makes it so much easier to come there.

Wrexham's Hollywood co-owners were both in attendance for the win on Saturday as their team kept their three-point lead at the top of the table.

They'll be hoping that their latest signing is a massive boost to their title chances as look to get Wrexham into League Two for the first time in 15 years.

It was a weekend to remember for the club as their women's team broke the record for the most-attended women's domestic fixture game in Wales with a crowd of 9,511 watching in the stands.

The win saw them finish the season with 12 wins out of 12 as they became Genero Adran Premier champions.