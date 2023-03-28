A body of a man has been found near the River Taff in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

The family of David Evans, 77, have been informed.

Mr Evans from from Llantrisant had been missing since Thursday last week.

Police say formal identification has not yet taken place.

The man's body was found in the river in Taff’s Well at around 3.20pm on Monday 27 March.

Mr Evans, known locally as Russell, was last seen on Thursday morning at around 10.15am in Ynysangharad Park in Pontypridd.

South Wales Police has thanked those who shared their appeals on social media.