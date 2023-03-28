A former Gwent police officer has been dismissed for gross misconduct after inappropriately touching a colleague on a night out.

A disciplinary hearing found Jack Bannister breached standards of professional behaviour on two occasions.

Gwent Police Chief Constable Pam Kelly said: "This former officer’s behaviour fell far below what I expect from all our officers."

The 'inappropriate touching' took place on a night out at Turtle Bay in Cardiff. Credit: Google Maps

The panel heard that Bannister - formerly a police constable based at Bedwas - was on a night out in Cardiff in December 2021 when he twice touched a female colleague’s bottom.

It was also found that he made inappropriate comments towards her.

Bannister left the force in September 2022. But the hearing, chaired by Ch Con Kelly, ruled he would have been dismissed for gross misconduct had he remained in post.

“The allegations against former officer Jack Bannister were found proven following incontrovertible evidence against him,” Ch Con Kelly said.

“Our communities deserve the very best from those serving them and they deserve the highest of standards.

“This former officer’s behaviour fell far below what I expect from all our officers, and I’m grateful to the people within our organisation who raised this and brought this conduct to our attention.”

It was heard that Bannister breached standards of professional behaviour on two occasions, namely standard two - authority, respect and courtesy; and standard nine - discreditable conduct.

Bannister did not appear at the hearing on Monday 27 March.

The chief constable said that the behaviour shown by the former officer has no place in the service.

Ch Con Kelly added: “His name will now be placed on the list of barred officers, preventing him from working as an officer in future.”

The woman he was found to have touched inappropriately - known as ‘Officer A’ - has now left the Gwent force.