A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a collision outside a school in Cardiff.

It happened outside Cathays High School on North Road in the city. The victim's family have been told.

The road is closed and is expected to be for some time, so drivers are advised to "avoid the area".

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area and take "alternative routes" into the city for tonight's football match. Credit: Matthew Horwood

Police are now searching for the driver of a white van that was involved in the collision.

Officers from South Wales Police are carrying out house-to-house enquiries, and obtaining CCTV to work out exactly what happened.

Currently, no one has been arrested.

The road is expected to remain closed for "some time". Credit: Matthew Horwood

Anyone who saw what happened or has information that may help is asked to contact police on 101 quoting occurrence 2300099389.

Meanwhile, football fans and those who are going to the Wales game should "consider alternative routes into the city".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...